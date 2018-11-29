Qaqamba Qayisa has been named as a wanted suspect‚ more than a year since the murder of constable Maneli Jobela‚ her husband.

“[Two accused] don’t want to admit to the crime‚ but the other one said she had promised to pay them‚” detective sergeant Deon Lotz said.

The police suspect that Qayisa orchestrated her husband’s death‚ but lied about how he died.

“When the deceased’s body was found‚ she told us that they had picked up two people along the road and that on the way‚ one of them shot her husband‚” said Lotz.

He said the police later discovered that Qayisa was not telling the truth.