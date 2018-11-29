South Africa

'Woman wanted for her cop husband's murder promised to pay co-accused'

By Nomahlubi Jordaan - 29 November 2018 - 13:00
Qaqamba Qayisa has been named as a wanted suspect‚ more than a year since the murder of constable Maneli Jobela‚ her husband.

“[Two accused] don’t want to admit to the crime‚ but the other one said she had promised to pay them‚” detective sergeant Deon Lotz said.

The police suspect that Qayisa orchestrated her husband’s death‚ but lied about how he died.

“When the deceased’s body was found‚ she told us that they had picked up two people along the road and that on the way‚ one of them shot her husband‚” said Lotz.

He said the police later discovered that Qayisa was not telling the truth.

“They shot him and put him at the back of his vehicle and drove around with him. They then put him on the driver’s seat.”

Lotz said Jobela was found in Samora Machel‚ 50km from where lives.

“One of the two suspects was linked to the firearm that was used in the crime‚” Lotz said.

He said the woman is believed to be in the Eastern Cape. “Our investigation is finalised. We are now tracing her.”

Qayisa’s co-accused will appear in court tomorrow.



Source: TMG Digital.

