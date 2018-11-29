Wanted: Cape Town wife accused of orchestrating cop husband's death

Cape Town police are looking for a woman suspected of masterminding her police constable husband’s death.

Qaqamba Qayisa has been named as a wanted suspect‚ more than a year since the murder.

“On [October 6 2017] at about 03.30 the body of Constable Maneli Jobela was found inside his vehicle in Oliver Tambo Drive‚ Samora Machel. He had a gunshot wound to the back of his head‚” police said in a statement this week.

According to the police‚ three suspects were linked to the incident‚ two of whom were arrested.

“A warrant of arrest was issued for 32-year-old Qayisa‚ who is the wife of the deceased.

“We have reason to believe that she could be in the Eastern Cape. All information will be treated confidentially‚” said the police.

Source: TMG Digital.