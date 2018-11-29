Sentencing in Collan Rex case to be finalised on Thursday

Sentencing proceedings in the trial of sexual predator Collan Rex are nearing a conclusion, with the prosecution and the defence expected to present closing arguments on Thursday.

Rex, 23, was found guilty of 144 counts of sexual assault and 12 counts of sexual assault in September 2018.

A number of boys from the prominent Johannesburg school, most of whom were boarders, testified about how Rex had choked them during 2016.

Others testified that he had touched their genitals.