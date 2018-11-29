Mpumalanga family arrested after defrauding company of R12m
Four Mpumalanga family members have been arrested for allegedly defrauding a company of R12-million.
Linda Ebersohn (56)‚ who was employed by Middelburg Dakkappe as a debtor and credit clerk‚ allegedly defrauded the establishment in 2017 of almost R12-million by channelling the money into her personal accounts and family members‚ the police said in a statement.
Several fictitious creditors’ accounts and existing creditor particulars were also allegedly used to siphon money from the company.
“Following a lengthy investigation‚ Ebersohn‚ Frans Hendrik Ebersohn‚ 58‚ Francois Ebersohn‚ 31‚ and Hendrik Stepheneous Ebersohn‚ 25‚ were detained on Tuesday.”
They all appeared at the Middelburg Magistrate’s Court on charges of fraud‚ theft and money laundering on Wednesday and were remanded in custody.
Their case was postponed to December 3 for further investigation.
Source: TMG Digital.