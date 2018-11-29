Mpumalanga family arrested after defrauding company of R12m.

Four Mpumalanga family members have been arrested for allegedly defrauding a company of R12-million.

Linda Ebersohn (56)‚ who was employed by Middelburg Dakkappe as a debtor and credit clerk‚ allegedly defrauded the establishment in 2017 of almost R12-million by channelling the money into her personal accounts and family members‚ the police said in a statement.

Several fictitious creditors’ accounts and existing creditor particulars were also allegedly used to siphon money from the company.