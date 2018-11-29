Marriage officers will not be able to object to same-sex civil unions in SA

Parliament’s portfolio committee on home affairs has adopted a bill that aims to repeal legislation allowing a marriage officer to object, on the grounds of conscience, religion or belief, to solemnising a civil union between people of the same sex.

The committee adopted the Civil Union Amendment Bill on Wednesday and will recommend to the National Assembly to pass it.

“The purpose of the Bill is to repeal section 6 of the principal Act, which allowed a marriage officer to inform the minister that he or she objects on the ground of conscience, religion, and belief to solemnising a civil union between persons of the same sex,” the committee said in a statement.

“The committee is in agreement with the Constitutional Court ruling that it was unconstitutional for the State to provide the benefits of marriage to opposite-sex couples whilst denying them to same-sex couples. This infringed the right to equality before the law and the right not to be discriminated against by the State on grounds of sexual orientation.”