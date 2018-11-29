Hospital honours dedicated staff
A young female medical doctor's dedication has earned her the title of the top medical officer at a Gauteng hospital, which serves a population of 1.2million.
Dr Nontuthuko Khumalo, 29, received an excellence award at Pholosong Hospital in Tsakane on Tuesday evening for her dedication.
Yesterday, Khumalo who works in the hospital's biggest unit, told Sowetan she felt honoured by the recognition.
"I am very happy. It's nice to know that in the midst of all the chaos and burnouts there is something good," she said.
Khumalo qualified as a medical doctor in 2013.
She said she has always had a passion for working with people.
"In medicine there is an element of humanity. It is not an easy route to making money. You have to deal with people at their most vulnerable moments, because being sick reminds people of their mortality," she said.
Khumalo said health workers in the public sector are often stressed because of the high work load and limited resources.
However, knowing that she is making a difference in people's lives keeps her going.
"It can get very strenuous and this is a challenge we are seeing all over the country."
The unit where Khumalo works has 300 beds, while she has to see an average of 30 patients on a daily basis.
Khumalo said the awards, which are the first for the hospital, would encourage staff to work harder.
Abu Dhlamini, 46, who received the award for nurse of the year, said he was also humbled.
"This means a lot to me. I was chosen out of 800 nurses at the hospital. At times you feel that you are working hard but no one sees that. Getting this award has motivated me a lot," Dhlamini said.
The father of four, who has worked at the hospital for 16 years, said his mother inspired him to go into nursing. Dhlamini works in the wounds unit of the hospital.
Yesterday, the hospital's acting CEO, Dr Ashley Mthunzi, said he decided to start the awards initiative to boost staff morale by rewarding excellence.
"But there are great men and women who are doing well every day and we hope that this will cascade to the rest of the staff," he said.