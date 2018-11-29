Hospital honours dedicated staff

A young female medical doctor's dedication has earned her the title of the top medical officer at a Gauteng hospital, which serves a population of 1.2million.

Dr Nontuthuko Khumalo, 29, received an excellence award at Pholosong Hospital in Tsakane on Tuesday evening for her dedication.

Yesterday, Khumalo who works in the hospital's biggest unit, told Sowetan she felt honoured by the recognition.

"I am very happy. It's nice to know that in the midst of all the chaos and burnouts there is something good," she said.

Khumalo qualified as a medical doctor in 2013.

She said she has always had a passion for working with people.

"In medicine there is an element of humanity. It is not an easy route to making money. You have to deal with people at their most vulnerable moments, because being sick reminds people of their mortality," she said.

Khumalo said health workers in the public sector are often stressed because of the high work load and limited resources.

However, knowing that she is making a difference in people's lives keeps her going.

"It can get very strenuous and this is a challenge we are seeing all over the country."