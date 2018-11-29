South Africa

Durban man dies in botched robbery at shopping centre

By Jeff Wicks - 29 November 2018 - 13:12
According to police, the male victim died on the scene and his female companion was rushed to hospital.
According to police, the male victim died on the scene and his female companion was rushed to hospital.
Image: STOCK

A man was shot and killed and a woman seriously injured in an apparent botched robbery at KwaMashu’s Bridge City shopping centre on Wednesday afternoon.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said that medics rushed to the rooftop parking lot after receiving reports of gunfire. 

“A man who had been sitting in a car‚ thought to be aged in his twenties‚ sustained a fatal gunshot wound in what we believe to be a robbery‚” he said.

“The man was assessed and sadly declared dead on scene by an advanced life-support paramedic‚” he added.

Cop 'kills' wife, her brother in a divorce case in court

Officer in hospital after shooting himself as well
News
2 days ago

Herbst said that a woman‚ the man’s companion‚ was also shot.

“She was transported by another ambulance service to hospital in a stable condition after sustaining a gunshot wound to her right leg.”

He said that circumstances leading up to the shooting at this stage are unknown and will be investigated by the police.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'ANC was in a state of madness during Zuma' - Ramatlhodi at state capture ...
Gwede Mantashe explains why ANC met with banks over the Gupta accounts
X