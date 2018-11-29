Durban man dies in botched robbery at shopping centre

A man was shot and killed and a woman seriously injured in an apparent botched robbery at KwaMashu’s Bridge City shopping centre on Wednesday afternoon.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said that medics rushed to the rooftop parking lot after receiving reports of gunfire.

“A man who had been sitting in a car‚ thought to be aged in his twenties‚ sustained a fatal gunshot wound in what we believe to be a robbery‚” he said.

“The man was assessed and sadly declared dead on scene by an advanced life-support paramedic‚” he added.