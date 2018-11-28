Two brothers who were convicted of the murder of a farmer from northern KwaZulu-Natal in 2016 have been sentenced to terms of life imprisonment.

Police spokeswoman Capt Nqobile Gwala said that the sentence was handed down in the Madadeni High Court on Tuesday.

"Sthembiso Shoba‚ 30‚ was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder‚ ten years for attempted murder and 15 years for robbery.

Sabelo Shoba‚ 29‚ was sentenced to life for murder‚ 15 years for attempted murder and robbery‚" she said.

The pair had been arrested just days after 77-year-old farmer Frieder Filter was gunned down in front of his family.