Murderous brothers handed life sentences for farm murder
Two brothers who were convicted of the murder of a farmer from northern KwaZulu-Natal in 2016 have been sentenced to terms of life imprisonment.
Police spokeswoman Capt Nqobile Gwala said that the sentence was handed down in the Madadeni High Court on Tuesday.
"Sthembiso Shoba‚ 30‚ was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder‚ ten years for attempted murder and 15 years for robbery.
Sabelo Shoba‚ 29‚ was sentenced to life for murder‚ 15 years for attempted murder and robbery‚" she said.
The pair had been arrested just days after 77-year-old farmer Frieder Filter was gunned down in front of his family.
"Filter was shot dead during the robbery and as the suspects fled the scene they met a farm worker outside and shot him in both legs. The farm worker sustained gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital for treatment‚" she said.
"His cellphone was taken by the accused before they fled the scene on foot. Nothing was taken from the house."
Gwala said that two years on‚ police remain on the hunt for a third man they believe is linked to the murder of Filter.