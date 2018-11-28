Gauteng health's squander irks the AG
No action was taken against government officials responsible for causing financial woes at the Gauteng health department, including R1.7bn worth of fruitless expenditure.
This is stated in the 2017/2018 audit report by the auditor-general (AG) which was debated in the provincial legislature yesterday.
According to the report, the majority of the wasteful expenditure was caused by the department's failure to follow competitive tender processes. The department also incurred R38m in wasteful expenditure.
"In addition, disciplinary steps are not taken against the officials who contravene the laws and regulations," the report states.
Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa, who addressed the legislature on the report yesterday, said they were at pains to ensure that the department's financial issues were being resolved. Ramokgopa said the department had experienced cash depletion during the 2017/2018, which made it difficult to pay service providers on time. She said the department was also working on providing the AG with proper information.
"We are worried about the fact that we have not achieved a clean audit. We are tightening the accountability of management," Ramokgopa said.
DA shadow MEC for health Jack Bloom said the department had achieved 64 targets for the year out of 147.
"The department is actually going backwards," Bloom said.
He said it was concerning that nothing had been done to discipline officials who had flouted procurement laws and cost the department financial losses.
"Year after year we are told that the department is going to be turned around but we still don't have a clean audit report," Bloom said.
He said there had been some positive developments for the province including the decrease in mother-to-child transmission of HIV. He urged the department to resolve issues related to poor occupational health and safety standards at health facilities.
mahopoz@sowetan.co.za