Gauteng health's squander irks the AG

No action was taken against government officials responsible for causing financial woes at the Gauteng health department, including R1.7bn worth of fruitless expenditure.

This is stated in the 2017/2018 audit report by the auditor-general (AG) which was debated in the provincial legislature yesterday.

According to the report, the majority of the wasteful expenditure was caused by the department's failure to follow competitive tender processes. The department also incurred R38m in wasteful expenditure.

"In addition, disciplinary steps are not taken against the officials who contravene the laws and regulations," the report states.

Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa, who addressed the legislature on the report yesterday, said they were at pains to ensure that the department's financial issues were being resolved. Ramokgopa said the department had experienced cash depletion during the 2017/2018, which made it difficult to pay service providers on time. She said the department was also working on providing the AG with proper information.