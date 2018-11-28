Families told to contact autopsy hotline during mortuary go-slow

Grieving families can call a hotline to determine the progress of autopsies on the bodies of loved ones while a go-slow continues at a state mortuary in KwaZulu-Natal.

The provincial health department said families would be requested to leave their details in order to be contacted with an update.

Bodies have been piling up at the Fort Napier Medico Legal Mortuary as forensic pathology services staff refuse to resume the normal pace of work until their grievances are addressed.

A week ago the provincial health department said there was a backlog of 26 bodies that needed to be processed at the facility.

"Normally‚ the mortuary performs between 10 to 12 autopsies per day. However‚ since the go-slow began‚ the workers have been performing a maximum of two bodies per day — causing the number to accumulate‚" the department said in a statement.