"While this commission has no desire to get involved in any political disputes that may exist between Mr Gordhan and any of his political rivals‚ this commission wants to make it clear that it is unacceptable for anybody to subject any witness appearing before it to any form of harassment or intimidation whatsoever.

"A witness who appears before this commission and gives evidence does so in order to help this commission with the matters it is investigating and such witness acts in the public interest. If no witnesses were to give evidence before this commission‚ this country and the whole nation will not be able to get to know if state capture occurred‚ how it occurred‚ who was involved and to what extent‚" added Zondo.

On Monday‚ Gordhan laid charges of crimen injuria‚ incitement of violence and criminal defamation against Malema at the Brooklyn police station in Tshwane.

Malema has laid counter-charges against Gordhan.

- TMG Digital.