Once owned by the controversial Gupta family‚ The New Age newspaper will on Wednesday go under the hammer after its liquidation was finalised.

In his testimony before the state capture commission on Tuesday‚ Mzwanele Manyi – who briefly acquired the newspaper from the Guptas through vendor financing – said that his high court application to liquidate the newspaper had been finalised. He said the auction would take place on Wednesday.

The application was lodged by Manyi’s AfroTone Media. Earlier this year‚ the high court in Pretoria placed the newspaper under provisional liquidation.