A woman was caught on camera making off with SABC camera equipment from inside the venue of the state capture inquiry in Johannesburg on Monday.

The public broadcaster confirmed the brazen daylight theft in a statement‚ saying it happened during the lunch break at the Zondo commission of inquiry.

"The SABC has opened a case with the South African Police Service‚ who are investigating the matter. The details of the incident are still sketchy and the SABC will conduct an internal investigation to ascertain how the incident happened‚" said spokesperson Neo Momodu.