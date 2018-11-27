South Africa

Gwede Mantashe to explain why ANC wanted to meet banks over Gupta accounts

By Amil Umraw - 27 November 2018 - 14:20
ANC Chairperson, Gwede Mantashe followed by Zizi Kodwa,ANC Deputy Secretary General Jesse Duarte and ANC Legal consultant Krish Naidoo arrive at the state capture commission of inquiry where Mantashe was giving evidence on behalf of the ANC.
ANC Chairperson, Gwede Mantashe followed by Zizi Kodwa,ANC Deputy Secretary General Jesse Duarte and ANC Legal consultant Krish Naidoo arrive at the state capture commission of inquiry where Mantashe was giving evidence on behalf of the ANC.
Image: Masi Losi

ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe will explain to the commission of inquiry into state capture why the ANC wanted an audience with the big four banks over the closure of Gupta-linked accounts.

Standard Bank‚ Absa and Nedbank attended‚ but FNB did not.

Mantashe delivered a short opening statement before the commission broke for lunch at 1pm.


Mantashe is expected to testify on his alleged role in pressurising SA’s big four banks into reconsidering their decision to close accounts linked to the Gupta family’s business interests.

Executives from Standard Bank‚ Absa and Nedbank previously told the commission that they were summoned to a meeting in which Mantashe allegedly made them account for why the accounts were closed.

Mantashe also called on ANC members with knowledge of state capture to appear before the commission.

He will continue testifying after lunch.

- TMG Digital.

READ MORE:

Mosebenzi wa di-Gupta unmasked - Banks finger Zwane as key champion of Guptas

Mosebenzi Zwane has been unmasked as the key champion who fought against a decision to close the Gupta family's bank accounts.
News
2 months ago

STATE CAPTURE INQUIRY: Mosebenzi Zwane appealed to Nedbank to save Gupta jobs

Mosebenzi Zwane directly appealed to Nedbank’s CEO Michael Brown to “step in and save jobs” by reopening closed Gupta company account.
News
2 months ago

STATE CAPTURE INQUIRY: Nebank had two meetings with ANC officials

Nedbank senior officials had two meetings with the ANC.
News
2 months ago

Meetings were 'not hostile' - Gwede Mantashe denies pressurising banks

ANC national chairman Gwede Mantashe has denied that the party tried to pressure banks to re-open Gupta accounts.
News
2 months ago

FNB refused to meet ANC to discuss Gupta bank closures

“I wouldn’t expect to get a call from a political party to ask questions about a bank-client relationship. "
News
2 months ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Police officer allegedly guns down his wife and brother in court during divorce ...
Police officers come under fire over violent arrest
X