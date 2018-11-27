Duo accused of kidnapping and raping their former teacher to apply for bail
The two men arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a Limpopo high school teacher will have to wait for a week to apply for bail.
The case against them was postponed to Monday next week for a formal bail application.
Lesiba Molokomme, 31, and his 18-year-old accomplice, who police refused to name because of his age, appeared in the Phalala magistrate's court on Monday on charges of kidnapping, rape, theft of a motor vehicle, and common robbery.
The duo was arrested on Sunday following an incident that happened on Friday, where they allegedly broke into a rented room of the 28-year-old teacher of a school near Marken outside Mokopane while the victim was sleeping.
They allegedly tied her up, loaded her inside the boot of her car and drove away with her.
The victim was dumped in the bushes along the road to Bakenburg and was taken to hospital for medical treatment.
Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the victim was gang-raped before she was dumped still tied up in the bushes. The men had fled the scene with the victim's Volkswagen Polo, which was later found abandoned in the bushes near Marken. Ngoepe said preliminary investigations revealed that one of the suspects was found in possession of the ignition keys of the victim's car.
“Preliminary investigations have since revealed that the two suspects involved in this chain of crime incidents are well known to the victim as she previously taught them at the same school and they are also staying in this village."
Spokesperson for the provincial department of education Sam Makondo described the incident as “shameful”.
“It is sad, frightening and a big worry, not to mention a concern for us as a department, that such a crime can be perpetrated against a teacher, especially by former pupils. If they had a score to settle with her they could have used other means and not violence on the victim,” he said.
“Teachers must be allowed to roam freely at any given time. We also want to applaud the police for their swiftness in arresting the perpetrators,” Makondo said, adding that they believed the law would be harsh on the culprits.
He further said they would arrange for counselling to be provided to the victim.