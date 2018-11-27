Duo accused of kidnapping and raping their former teacher to apply for bail

The two men arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a Limpopo high school teacher will have to wait for a week to apply for bail.

The case against them was postponed to Monday next week for a formal bail application.

Lesiba Molokomme, 31, and his 18-year-old accomplice, who police refused to name because of his age, appeared in the Phalala magistrate's court on Monday on charges of kidnapping, rape, theft of a motor vehicle, and common robbery.

The duo was arrested on Sunday following an incident that happened on Friday, where they allegedly broke into a rented room of the 28-year-old teacher of a school near Marken outside Mokopane while the victim was sleeping.

They allegedly tied her up, loaded her inside the boot of her car and drove away with her.

The victim was dumped in the bushes along the road to Bakenburg and was taken to hospital for medical treatment.