Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is already facing a R900‚000 personal costs order over her disastrous legal battle with the Reserve Bank — now SA’s central bank wants her to personally pay the costs of her appeal against that order.

Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng on Tuesday reserved judgment in Mkhwebane’s challenge to the costs order granted against her‚ the first given against a public protector‚ as well as the Bank’s application for Mkhwebane to be found to have “abused her office”.

Mkhwebane’s advocate Vuyani Ngalwana maintains that the costs order granted against her must be overturned‚ because Mkhwebane did not “act in bad faith” in her investigation into the apartheid-era bailout given by the Bank to Bankorp.

Instead‚ he says‚ she “showed bad judgment” by failing to disclose certain meetings she had — including with then-president Jacob Zuma’s office — prior to the release of the report.

Essentially‚ he says‚ Mkhwebane made “errors” in her investigation and report “but these should not be the basis of an adverse costs order against her”.

Mkhwebane was forced to admit that she had got it wrong when she ordered that the Bank’s constitutional mandate be changed to no longer focus on protecting the value of the rand‚ as part of that report’s remedial action.

Arguing for the Bank in the Constitutional Court‚ advocate Kate Hofmeyr said that remedial action had resulted in the sale of R1‚3bn in government bonds and caused a drop in the value of the rand.

Hofmeyr has urged SA’s highest court to dismiss Mkhwebane’s attempt to overturn the personal costs order granted against her in the case.

Should the court grant Mkhwebane leave to appeal that order‚ she said‚ the Bank would ask it to find that Mkhwebane “abused her office” in the way she conducted the probe.