We've erred but we're fixing faults - Mabuza

"As the ANC we are not saying we are 100% [in terms of delivering services to the people]. We know there are shortcomings, but we want to hear from the people and we are prepared to improve from what we have done," said Mabuza.

He pleaded with the masses to give the ANC a chance.

"Only if we can be given a chance to proceed to lead the country will we be able to rectify our mistakes. We acknowledge the mistakes and we're prepared to make up."

He added he was worried about court battles by ANC members, referring to the court challenge by some in the North West, led by former chairperson and deposed premier Supra Mahumapelo.

Mahumapelo has challenged the ANC over its decision to disband the provincial executive committee and put premier Job Mokgoro in charge.

"We'll resolve them as we are in the process of healing the movement," he said.

He further warned ANC leaders against forgetting that people were looking up to them to resolve problems in their communities.

Moloto said he wanted the ANC to fulfil its promises to people, especially those in rural areas.

"We want the ANC to provide water to the villagers and build access roads. It must not only visit villages when it's election time. Its leaders must continue to make the environment conducive for people to do things for themselves," said the traditional leader, who also assured the party of his undivided support.