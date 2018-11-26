South Africa

Mike Mangena granted bail

By Penwell Dlamini - 26 November 2018 - 10:45
Mike Mangena.
Mike Mangena.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Mike Mangena was on Monday granted a R50 000 bail by the Randfontein Magistrate's Court.

Mangena, who also played for Moroka Swallows, was arrested with three other men last week after a multi-task police unit raided a drug-manufacturing plant in a farm owned by Mangena in Hillside, Randfontein.

Police later said the plant was used to manufacture mandrax.

His co-accused - More Maqoaelane, William Kazipata and Kennedy Tsogolane - were however remanded into custody as they abandoned their bail application as they were found to be in the country illegally.

