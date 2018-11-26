A Gupta-linked adviser was a law unto himself‚ calling the shots at the National Treasury even before Des van Rooyen was sworn in as finance minister.

This was revealed by former Treasury head of communications Phumza Macanda‚ who was testifying before deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo at the state capture inquiry on Monday.

Even before Van Rooyen was sworn in as minister of finance on December 10 2015‚ Macanda said‚ Mohamed Bobat had already begun issuing instructions to her and other senior Treasury officials.

"In my interaction with him‚ I got the sense that that he was ignorant of the rules but he was also not interested in what the rules were. Even if the rules were there‚ he would disregard them and he would ignore them … He was a little aggressive towards me‚ his manner was almost hostile‚" claimed Macanda.