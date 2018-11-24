Wave of support for NMU student who killed ‘mugger’

Flashbacks, anonymous phone calls and an impending court appearance have all been weighing heavily on the mind of a 23-year-old student who is accused of murdering a man who was trying to rob him.

Outraged Bay residents have rallied behind Nelson Mandela University final-year IT student Athenkosi Zenani.

He faces a murder charge after he allegedly stabbed to death a man who, he said, robbed him last weekend.

Zenani appeared in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday and was released on R500 bail.

He is accused of murdering Ali Msabaha, 30.

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday morning while he was walking with friends to a house in Richmond Hill after a night out.

The friends were allegedly attacked by Msabaha and another man.

The state alleges the men robbed Zenani of a cellphone and this led to a scuffle, during which Zenani grabbed a knife from one of the assailants and allegedly fatally stabbed him.

Angry The Herald readers shared their views on the Facebook post relating to the incident, saying Zenani should have been commended for ridding the streets of a criminal.