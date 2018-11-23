Oscar Nyamayaro told SowetanLive at Johannesburg's Mall of Africa that he was spoiling his wife and children today.

“I’m here to buy nice things for my family and my kids. A few toys and some gadgets‚” he said.

Nyamayaro and his wife‚ both dressed in red‚ carried big smirks ahead of the Black Friday deals at Mall of Africa.

“You know‚ man‚ I love Black Friday. I’m loving it big time. There are a lot of nice prices here.”

At the Nike Factory Store in Woodmead‚ a shopper said he had been waiting in line since 5am. “Yoh my man‚ I have been here all morning. I should have packed a lunch box for this line‚” said the man‚ who declined to be named.

He said his eyes were set on a pair of Nike Airmax. “I only want that one shoe‚ man. I hope they don’t run out of stock otherwise I will be very disappointed.”

The line for the Nike store stretched to outside of the centre.

A shopper who identified himself as Tshepo joined the queue at around 5.30am. He came all the way from Randfontein and took three taxis to get to the store. “I’m going to spend R30‚000 on tekkies today. I am going to buy ten pair of tekkies for me and my son.”

Jabulile Ndlovu said she arrived at the Nike store at around 8.30am on a mission for her one-year-old daughter. “The line is too long‚ yooh. I wanted some nice Nike tekkies for my little one. I don’t think we are going to get them‚” she said.