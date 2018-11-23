A school hall at Roosevelt Park High School in Johannesburg caught fire on Thursday evening‚ but all files and documents pertaining to the exams were unharmed‚ the school said on Friday.

In a Facebook post‚ the school said a staff member who was checking whether the administration building was securely locked‚ smelled smoke and noticed that there was a fire at the school hall.

At that stage‚ the roof of the foyer part of the hall was on fire.

The fire brigade was called while the security company employed by the school used fire extinguishers to try to extinguish the fire.