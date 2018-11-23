Diamond deal in local pub lost its sparkle when police pitched up

A deal in uncut diamonds worth R400,000 ended abruptly when police arrived at a local pub in Somerset West.

Two men, aged 36 and 56, were arrested there on Wednesday after police received information that one of them was planning to sell diamonds to the other.

"Upon their arrival, police found two men in possession of uncut diamonds. The men could not provide proof of ownership and were arrested for possession of unpolished diamonds," said police spokesperson Sgt Noloyiso Rwexana.

"The estimated street value of the stones is R400,000," she said.