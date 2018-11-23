An 85-year-old man has been arrested for trying to sell private land to undercover police officers.

The man was arrested on Thursday in a joint operation set up by a provincial task team probing land invasions on farms‚ with specialised units from Pietermaritzburg and Durban.

KZN police said on Friday that farm owners in the Inanda area had opened a number of cases during 2017 and 2018.

“The cases were handed over to the provincial task team after it was brought to the attention of the acting provincial commissioner that there was no progress with regards to the investigations into these cases‚” said police spokesman Brigadier Jay Naicker.

“Following a protracted investigation‚ which included the involvement of the office of the deputy director of public prosecutions in KZN‚ a controlled operation was conducted and the suspect sold private land to police agents for R20‚000.

“The suspect and his associates were fingered in the investigation and are linked to 19 cases‚ including theft‚ trespassing‚ malicious damage to property‚ intimidation and fraud.