Attack on health facilities a declaration of war, says Motsoaledi

Health minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has described the attack on two doctors at the Letaba Hospital outside Tzaneen in Limpopo as a declaration of war against the state.

Motsoaledi was visiting the hospital with police minister Bheki Cele to inspect security at the health institution.

The victims were shot and injured during a robbery at the doctors' residences on Thursday. The male doctor was shot on the left leg while his female counterpart was hit on the thigh.

By late yesterday, they had both been stabilised but continued to receive treatment in the hospital's intensive care unit.

The wife of the doctor was also allegedly hit on the forehead with a crowbar. She was treated and discharged from the hospital.

Their attackers, believed to be foreign nationals, have still not been arrested but a search for them has intensified.