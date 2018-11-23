Attack on health facilities a declaration of war, says Motsoaledi
Health minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has described the attack on two doctors at the Letaba Hospital outside Tzaneen in Limpopo as a declaration of war against the state.
Motsoaledi was visiting the hospital with police minister Bheki Cele to inspect security at the health institution.
The victims were shot and injured during a robbery at the doctors' residences on Thursday. The male doctor was shot on the left leg while his female counterpart was hit on the thigh.
By late yesterday, they had both been stabilised but continued to receive treatment in the hospital's intensive care unit.
The wife of the doctor was also allegedly hit on the forehead with a crowbar. She was treated and discharged from the hospital.
Their attackers, believed to be foreign nationals, have still not been arrested but a search for them has intensified.
They had made off with a plasma TV, three laptops and other items.
Motsoaledi, who raised concerns about the attacks, said security would be beefed up. “The attacks on the doctors is a declaration of war,” he said, noting that what's worrying was that even in war zones people would shun way from attacking hospitals.
Twenty-three security guards were on duty on the night of the attack, and Motsoaledi said the fact they could not handle the situation was worrying.
“It means time has come to change, more so that the security guards ran away at the time they were needed the most. It's a very important consideration for us. The guards are here to do a job, which is to fight when there is a threat.”
He added that he had agreed with Cele that police would assist the health department to assess the manner in which security needed to be provided in health facilities.
Cele promised to return to the hospital to provide answers on what really transpired upon completion of investigations by the police.