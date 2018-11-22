Mlungisi Zuma‚ the man accused of beheading 11-year-old Andile Fihla and dumping his body in a field‚ appeared briefly in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Zuma‚ 29‚ faces charges of murder‚ kidnapping and assault.

He cut a stoic figure in the dock‚ sitting expressionless amid a bustling courtroom.

The decomposed remains of Fihla were found on the outskirts of Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday‚ bringing a 12-day search for the boy to an end.

They boy vanished while walking to school with his sister on November 9.