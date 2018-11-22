Anisha Gordhan received no direct payments as non-executive director of Investec

Investec has confirmed that the daughter of public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan did not receive any irregular payments when she worked for them.

The company released a statement following claims by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) that Anisha had benefited from "government tenders for consulting and advisory services".

The company said that Anisha was employed in its private equity business from 2007 until the business was incorporated into Investec Equity Partners (IEP) in January 2016.

She was an employee of IEP until she left in 2017.

"As an employee of the companies, she was appointed to the board of directors of various entities in which they had equity interests to manage and oversee the respective investments.

"Ms Gordhan was a non-executive director and not a direct shareholder in these entities, which gave her no direct remuneration or payment," Investec said.