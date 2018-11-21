Protesters set two trucks alight in Stutterheim

Unrest continues to plague Stutterheim in the Eastern Cape after protesters set two trucks alight early on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Capt Siphokazi Mawisa said the trucks were set alight on the N6. Protesters fled into the bushes after police fired rubber bullets to disperse them.

"The N6 can be used by small vehicles only as trucks cannot pass due to those two trucks that are not yet towed away‚" said Mawisa.