Michelangelo evacuated as fire breaks out in next door restaurant
Smoke soared into the sky above the luxury Michelangelo hotel in Sandton on Wednesday as a fire broke out in the kitchen of a nearby eatery.
It was quickly contained, said Johannesburg emergency services spokesperson Nana Radebe.
View of the fire from my office... #SandtonFire #michaelangelo pic.twitter.com/TV7F4INGef— Kearney Feiling (@The_Kearn) November 21, 2018
"It took us five minutes to extinguish the fire."
Radebe said parts of a kitchen caught fire.
Michelangelo staff said guests were evacuated as a precaution and no one was injured or hotel property damaged.
An update on the Sandton fire: the fire started at one of the adjacent restaurants and not at the hotel itself. A precautionary evacuation took place. We are happy to report no damage to our property and all are safe. Thank you to the Fire Department for their swift response.— Michelangelo Hotel (@MichHotel) November 21, 2018
FIRE : MICHAELANGELO HOTEL. SANDTON. JHB. GP. pic.twitter.com/TS9lsJwj07— REZA (@crimeairnetwork) November 21, 2018