Michelangelo evacuated as fire breaks out in next door restaurant

By Iavan Pijoos - 21 November 2018 - 18:01
Parts of the Michaelangelo Hotel caught fire early on Wednesday.
Image: Robert Botha

Smoke soared into the sky above the luxury Michelangelo hotel in Sandton on Wednesday as a fire broke out in the kitchen of a nearby eatery.

It was quickly contained, said Johannesburg emergency services spokesperson Nana Radebe.

"It took us five minutes to extinguish the fire." 

Radebe said parts of a kitchen caught fire.

Michelangelo staff said guests were evacuated as a precaution and no one was injured or hotel property damaged.

