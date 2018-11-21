Man dies in attack on house

A man was killed and another wounded when a group of men broke into a house in Sinxo Street, KwaNobuhle, on Monday night.

Mongezi Nyanda, 46, was shot dead and his friend was wounded.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said the attack happened at about 10.30pm, when a group of men broke open the back door of the house and fired multiple shots at the two men inside.