Joburg friends feel 'scammed' after R150k Zanzibar holiday bombshell

Sheila Maluleka planned to spice up her 40th birthday with a trip to Zanzibar but ended up with nothing to celebrate when the holiday went horribly awry.

Maluleka, from Johannesburg, and three friends said they lost more than R150,000 after booking the ill-fated trip with Breakaway Travel, an agency in Cape Town owned by Crescenda "Chris" Meyer.

"I am so mad and angry. This was supposed to be my first overseas trip. I wanted to have a special birthday celebration," said Maluleka.

The group had planned to celebrate Maluleka's birthday with their partners over three days in Zanzibar in November.