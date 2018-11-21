When police officers arrest someone‚ they are allowed to use only "minimal force that is proportional to the objective they want to achieve".

"They must always explain to you that you are under arrest and why you are under arrest. They must ask you to accompany them to the police station in a respectful and dignified tone‚" said Newham.

"Only if you start resisting and show that you will not comply‚ then may they apply a minimal level of force."

SowetanLive sought clarity on the level of force that can be used during an arrest‚ in light of a debate raging over two female police officers who were videoed holding a Pretoria woman by the hair while she was being arrested.

The woman filed a case of intimidation and assault with the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

She shares her home in Pretoria West with the owner of a tuck shop‚ where locals come to shop.

Police were called to the premises after they received information that scholars were allegedly smoking dagga near her home.

The two officers allegedly swore at the woman‚ pulled her by her hair and shoved her into the back of their van. Video footage of the incident went viral.

Ipid spokesperson Moses Dlamini said the incident was being investigated.