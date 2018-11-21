Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has hit back at the EFF over its allegations that his daughter‚ Anisha‚ benefited from state contracts.

In his closing address at the state capture commission on Wednesday‚ Gordhan dismissed claims by EFF leaders that his daughter was a beneficiary of state contracts. He said it was not true that his daughter held directorships or private shares in the entities listed by the EFF.

He explained that she was employed by Investec Bank between 2007 and 2017‚ where she was responsible for capital investments in emerging‚ privately owned businesses. That meant she represented Investec as a non-executive director on the boards of these companies.

"It's not her money. Their job is to look after the money of the bank and the investors‚" he said.