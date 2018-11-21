South Africa

Decision today on R6.5m lawsuit after cops dragged man behind police van

By Nonkululeko Njilo - 21 November 2018 - 12:11
The family of Mido Macia who died in police custody will know on Wednesday of their lawsuit has been successful.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The family of Mido Macia‚ a Mozambican taxi driver who died in police custody in 2013‚ will on Wednesday know if their claim for compensation of R6.5m has been successful.

Macia‚ 27‚ was filmed being tied to a back of police van and dragged along a street in Daveyton‚ east of Johannesburg.

Several hours later‚ he was found dead in the local police station’s holding cells.

The police watchdog‚ the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid)‚ investigated the matter and nine police officers were arrested.

In 2015‚ the North Gauteng High Court found eight of the former cops guilty of his murder.

Macia's family filed a R6.5m lawsuit against the minister of police.

The matter is expected to be finalised on Wednesday afternoon at the Mozambican consulate in Saxonwold‚ Johannesburg.

This was confirmed by Jose Nascimento Attorneys‚ representing the family.

"The family will be there. I cannot confirm who from the police or ministry will attend‚" Nascimento said.

