The family of Mido Macia‚ a Mozambican taxi driver who died in police custody in 2013‚ will on Wednesday know if their claim for compensation of R6.5m has been successful.

Macia‚ 27‚ was filmed being tied to a back of police van and dragged along a street in Daveyton‚ east of Johannesburg.

Several hours later‚ he was found dead in the local police station’s holding cells.

The police watchdog‚ the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid)‚ investigated the matter and nine police officers were arrested.

In 2015‚ the North Gauteng High Court found eight of the former cops guilty of his murder.