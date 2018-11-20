The siblings went missing on September 14 while playing outside their home.

A missing persons’ case was opened hours after people realised that they were missing. Hours‚ days and weeks passed with their whereabouts unknown‚ until they were found dead at Slovoville.

The siblings were buried in shallow graves‚ with their hands tied and their faces blindfolded‚ about 10km away from their home.

Ndibi‚ who went to identify the children alongside their mother‚ Andiswa‚ said the bodies were badly decomposed.

“It was really bad. Their heads were tied together ...

“We honestly couldn’t identify them‚ if it wasn’t for the clothes they were wearing‚ we weren’t going to be able identify them‚” he told SowetanLIVE.