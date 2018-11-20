WATCH | Bo-Kaap protesters block crane at high-rise building site
Residents protesting against a new development in the Bo Kaap clashed with police on Tuesday in Cape Town.
"I was standing with a baby in my hands [when the stun grenade hit] ... I had to cup the baby between my arms and legs. He was shaking‚" said resident Natassia Veldtsman
Angry Bo Kaap residents in Cape Town attempted to stop a crane from entering the neighbourhood on Tuesday November 20 2018. The police made four arrests and used stun grenades to move the protesters from the street. Subscribe to TimesLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive
Residents said they needed social housing but instead got a high-rise apartment building‚ which could result in their property rates increasing.
"These are massive developments going up here‚ they have not consulted the community and the way they acquired the ground is very suspect‚" said Noor Osman.
The Bo Kaap Civic Association is engaged in litigation over development in the area.
"We want to take an interdict against the city because they want to get the crane in and the community decided to start resisting‚" said Bo Kaap Civic Association vice-chairman Fowzia Achmat.
WATCH | Stun grenades and arrests: The chaos in Bo Kaap begins when police and protesters meet on the corner of Bloem and Buitengragcht street in Cape Town’s CBD. The residents are trying to prevent a crane from entering the area. #bokaap 🎥@ezaap pic.twitter.com/dA5l9BknuJ— Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) November 20, 2018
Residents said they were shocked by the "violent response" from the police.
"We have fought the struggle. We have fought for democracy. We have fought for liberation. This is nothing compared to what we did in the past‚" Achmat said.
One crane was on a steep hill in the neighbourhood at the foot of Lion's Head while another was stuck in Buitengracht Street causing massive traffic jams on one of Cape Towns main arterial roads by Tuesday afternoon.
Residents cheered as a tractor failed to pull the crane up the hill.