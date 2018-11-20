S.Africa's ex-president Zuma backs fired tax boss

South Africa's former president Jacob Zuma on Tuesday threw his weight behind the ex-head of the country's tax collection agency who was recently sacked by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The move pitted Zuma directly against his successor Ramaphosa, who came to power in February when Zuma was ousted due to multiple graft scandals.

Ramaphosa this month fired Tom Moyane after a judicial inquiry recommended his removal to save the once respected tax authority.

Moyane has gone to court to challenge his sacking.

In an affidavit backing the application, Zuma said the inquiry that recommended that Moyane should be sacked had overstepped its mandate.