More than 6-million children starving in SA - Child Gauge report

More than 6-million children in South Africa live below the food poverty line with many families failing to provide the minimum nutrition needed to survive and thrive.

This was revealed in the South African Child Gauge 2018 report on Tuesday.

The annual report is published by the Children’s Institute (CI) at the University of Cape Town, alongside the DST-NRF Centre of Excellence in Human Development, University of the Witwatersrand, UNICEF South Africa and the Standard Bank Tutuwa Community Foundation.

This year marked the 13th Child Gauge report, which focused on children at the interface of families and the state. It looked at areas of effective collaboration as well as contestation or tension between families and the state.