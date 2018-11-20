Medical aid won't pay as time runs out for doc

A medical doctor who has stage four brain cancer is embroiled in a legal battle with a medical aid after it refused to pay for a drug, he maintains will save his life.

Dr Sipho Bvuma who works at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital was successful in his court bid to force the Government Employees Medical Scheme (Gems) to pay for his treatment two weeks ago.

However, Gems is appealing the ruling by the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on the basis that Bvuma's condition has reached an advanced stage and paying for him to access the expensive drug would be pointless as it cannot save his life.

The drug called Keytruda would cost R583000 for six cycles. A cycle of treatment is equivalent to two days a week.

Speaking to Sowetan yesterday, Bvuma, 49, said he believed the drug could prolong his life by suppressing the tumours growing on his brain.

Bvuma said his doctors recommended that he get Keytruda to treat his condition after viewing recent scans but Gems refused to fund the treatment.

"They suggested an inferior drug. That is why my doctors are in court to fight that decision. It is just unfortunate to know that your life relies on the whims of a few people. I know that I've got a medical aid which I'm paying every month and I expect it to help me," he said.

Bvuma, a father of three who started practicing medicine 23 years ago, said his woes started in 2016 when one of his kidneys was removed due to renal cancer.

He said he continued receiving chemotherapy after being diagnosed and was responding well. However, in November 2017 he started suffering from severe headaches leading to his experiencing a seizure while at work.

Scans revealed that he was suffering from brain cancer and he continued with treatment until receiving surgery about two months ago.

Bvuma said he believes without Keytruda he could die within three months or drop dead at any time.