Hawks return from wild goose chase with tails between their legs

Members of the Hawks' serious corruption investigating unit were sent on a wild goose chase yesterday when they went to Lebowakgomo to arrest a government official for corruption.

It was a case of missing the target when a group of police officers from the crime-busting unit arrived to find the person they were looking for was not at his place of residence.

A Sowetan team had accompanied the officers to a complex housing government officials to arrest an employee of the Limpopo department of economic development, environment and tourism.

The person was being sought for allegedly soliciting bribes for issuing liquor licences to liquor traders.

A large contingent of police vehicles had arrived at the complex to find the official was not at his place.

Frustrated officers who knocked at his room without getting a response then used their phones to trace his whereabouts. Someone answered his cellphone but would not give the details of his whereabouts.

Initially he told the cops that he was far from his place of residence, but later changed his tune to say he was in Modimolle before changing the name of the area to Botlokwa.