Eyewitnesses heartbroken after seeing toddler tossed out of car on highway

Dressed in a white dress and a pink headband‚ a helpless toddler screamed her lungs out after being thrown out of a silver-coloured BMW on the side of the R21 highway in Boksburg at the weekend‚ eyewitnesses say.

Explaining what happened around 3.30pm on Saturday‚ eyewitness Adele Johnson was emotional.

"I was driving on the highway and in front of me were a couple of cars and a silver BMW. As I drove past it‚ I saw it parking on the side of the road and slowed down.

"The driver got out and I thought he was throwing away rubbish - only to find that it was a baby that can’t have been more than a year old‚" she said.

Johnson said she and others stopped and rushed to check what was happening. When the driver of the BMW noticed them‚ he reversed his car to rush back and take the baby.

"She was crying her lungs out. The way she was thrown was just terrible. I am certain that she sustained some injuries. I would be amazed if she was not physically harmed‚” Johnson said.

She wasted no time in calling the police but unfortunately they arrived only hours later.