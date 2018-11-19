Would-be 'assassin' charged for killing daughter's grandfather in error
The case against the man suspected of killing his child's grandfather in a botched hit on alleged gang boss Jerome "Donkie" Booysen could see two detectives giving different versions of events.
It was first reported that a second attacker in the attempted hit was killed by Booysen in self-defence‚ but the charge sheet now alleges that it was Johannes who killed Michael Yon‚ his alleged accomplice. Yon is also the grandfather of Johannes's child.
Yon's family‚ including his daughter and Johannes's ex-girlfriend‚ sat next to Johannes's family in the Blue Downs Magistrate's Court gallery.
State prosecutor Nathan Adriaanse told the court that there were currently two cases with a plan to merge them into a single docket. Two dates were proposed for bail hearings: December 11 and 12.
A detective‚ Capt Barker‚ originally opened the attempted murder dockets and on Tuesday Sea Point detective Kinnear brought the murder charge forward‚ more than two months after Johannes's arrest.
Sources told SowetanLIVE that video footage from the incident purported to show that Yon was caught in the firing line when Johannes fired several shots at Booysen.
Booysen was injured in the shoulder in the incident and fled the scene leaving a trail of blood. Yon‚ who was struck in the head‚ died on the scene.
Until the two cases are joined‚ Johannes will be testifying on two different versions of the same event. His legal aid attorney Therese Koch asked the court to give the bail application preference because the accused has been in custody since September.
The hearing was postponed.