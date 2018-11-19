Would-be 'assassin' charged for killing daughter's grandfather in error

The case against the man suspected of killing his child's grandfather in a botched hit on alleged gang boss Jerome "Donkie" Booysen could see two detectives giving different versions of events.

It was first reported that a second attacker in the attempted hit was killed by Booysen in self-defence‚ but the charge sheet now alleges that it was Johannes who killed Michael Yon‚ his alleged accomplice. Yon is also the grandfather of Johannes's child.

Yon's family‚ including his daughter and Johannes's ex-girlfriend‚ sat next to Johannes's family in the Blue Downs Magistrate's Court gallery.

State prosecutor Nathan Adriaanse told the court that there were currently two cases with a plan to merge them into a single docket. Two dates were proposed for bail hearings: December 11 and 12.