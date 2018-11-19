Unpaid Gauteng workers stranded in the Cape

About 40 Gauteng people are starving and trapped in the Western Cape with no money to return home after working for three months without pay.

They were recruited by A Tracker to instal energy-saving LED lights at Shoprite stores in August. The workers have since lodged a complaint with the department of labour against Abram Dube, who owns A Tracker.

This was after they worked at the retail outlets in different parts of the province, including Paarl and Vredenburg.

Sowetan has seen a letter of appointment to employees, which stated that each worker recruited by Dube would earn about R8000 monthly for installing 40 LED lights a day.

Yesterday, Siphiwe Khumalo, 42, said most of them arrived in August with very little or no money and survived by sharing food and getting handouts from sympathetic locals.

He said at the end of the first month, Dube told them his company had no money to pay them and needed two weeks to resolve his financial issues. But they were never paid and Dube avoided their calls.

Khumalo said they lodged the complaint after Dube allegedly failed to pay them as agreed for three months.

Khumalo, who is still in Vredenburg, said some people had managed to get money to travel home to Gauteng yesterday after months of strife.

"Some of us are still trapped here because we don't have money to go back home."