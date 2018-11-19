Schools torched in violent protest.

Two schools and a development centre in North West have been set alight by irate residents who have since called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint an administrator to oversee the council's funds, which they believe have been looted.

About 100 residents have been staging a seat-in at the Union Buildings for the past three weeks hoping to draw Ramaphosa's attention to their problems.

The Baphalane community members burnt Kwenatlase secondary and Baphalane primary schools and a development centre on Saturday in protest of the alleged maladministration in the council and a lack of service delivery and the maladministration of the community funds.

They also accused their local chief, Manotshe Ramokoka, of being involved in the alleged looting.

The Baphalane tribe had platinum mines that the community feels only benefit few people.

"We believe believe that the government has appointed an illegitimate chief to use him loot the community money," said Eugene Ramokoka, who is a member of the royal family.