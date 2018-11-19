Being the first black woman to obtain a PhD in nephrology‚ Dr Unati Nolubabalo Nqebelele described her achievement as bittersweet - and said she wondered why other women had not walked this path before her.

Following years of hard work Nqebelele gets to eat the fruits of her labour.

Now aged 40‚ Nqebelele said she’s always had aspirations of becoming a doctor despite being born and bred in the dusty township of Ikhwezi in the Eastern Cape.

Her achievement is remarkable as she joins a group of less than ten physicians in her field. Nqebelele’s specialisation is internal medicine is nephrology‚ in chronic kidney disease (CKD).

“I remember when I was in matric‚ I told my mother I wanted to study medicine at the University of Cape Town and not anywhere else‚” said Nqebelele.