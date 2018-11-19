Cyril weighs up NDPP candidate list

President Cyril Ramaphosa has four weeks to consider five advocates nominated for the national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) post.

The advisory panel tasked with making recommendations on suitable candidates for the position has presented him with names of advocates Shamila Batohi, largely tipped as a favourite for the post, Siyabulela Mapoma, Simphiwe Mlotshwa, Rodney de Kock and Andrea Johnson.

The position became vacant after former National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shaun Abrahams' appointment was found to be constitutionally invalid by the Constitutional Court in August.

Ramaphosa has until mid-December to make the appointment after the court gave him 90 days in August to appoint a new NDPP.