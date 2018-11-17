Over 2,000 schools without toilets, says Equal Education

The panel discussion was part of the closing night of Equal Education’s anniversary exhibition, “Qina Mfundi. Qina!”, at the Tshisimani Centre for Activist Education in Mowbray on Thursday, that celebrated Ten Years of Struggle for Equal Education.

The panel discussed the challenges to quality teaching and learning in rural areas as well as on some of the successes for Equal Education in fighting for better education.

Rinquest said in the last three years there has been some improvement in the Department of Education in the Eastern Cape but says there are still systematic issues.

“There are still large backlogs and information gaps,” said Rinquest.

GroundUp has written a number of stories on the conditions of schools in the Eastern Cape, with children using the field as toilets and some with snakes coming into their classrooms.

Rinquest said of the 5,000 schools in Eastern Cape, 197 have no water, 53 have no toilets, 2,127 only have pit toilets and 245 have no electricity.

“Now these are the numbers that [the Department of Basic Education] are proud of, I don’t know how they can be proud of the fact that there are schools where there is not a single toilet,” said Rinquest.