South Africa

Durban bank held up by robbers posing as security guards

By Suthentira Govender - 17 November 2018 - 15:01
Four armed men‚ posing as private security guards‚ robbed a bank outside Durban on Saturday.

It is understood that the men hijacked security guards and robbed them of their uniforms before heading to a bank in the Pinetown area‚ west of the city.

Police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said:“This morning at 8.15am four suspects wearing security guard uniforms entered the bank and took an undisclosed amount of cash before they fled the scene.

“No one was injured and no shots were fired.”

Zwane said police were at the scene gathering information.

