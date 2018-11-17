Four armed men‚ posing as private security guards‚ robbed a bank outside Durban on Saturday.

It is understood that the men hijacked security guards and robbed them of their uniforms before heading to a bank in the Pinetown area‚ west of the city.

Police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said:“This morning at 8.15am four suspects wearing security guard uniforms entered the bank and took an undisclosed amount of cash before they fled the scene.