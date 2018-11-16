National Treasury has recommended that the Hawks initiate criminal investigations into former Eskom acting CEO Matshelo Koko and some of his executives‚ including Anoj Singh and Suzanne Daniels.

Glencore‚ which previously owned Optimum Coal Holdings‚ had placed it into business rescue in August 2016 after former Eskom boss Brian Molefe refused to renegotiate the price of a long-term supply contract and reinstated a disputed R2‚17-billion penalty that Optimum allegedly owed for supplying substandard coal.

This was at the time the Gupta family was actively lobbying for the purchase of Optimum through Tegeta.

Tegeta needed about R650m to buy the Optimum. Eskom agreed to give Tegeta R659m as prepayment for coal‚ their reason being that Tegeta needed money upfront to meet production requirements.

But the leaked Gupta emails revealed that the money may have been used to purchase Optimum.