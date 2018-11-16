The swift reaction of policemen halted a crime spree by a gang of four men‚ one of whom was shot and killed‚ on Durban’s North Beach promenade on Thursday night.

Sources said the men hijacked a minibus taxi in the city centre‚ then travelled to Durban's lower Marine Parade.

Once on Durban’s Golden Mile‚ they robbed people at gunpoint. When police officers responded‚ a shootout ensued‚ with one of the gunmen felled on the promenade.