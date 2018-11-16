South Africa

Suspect dies as police stop Durban beachfront crime spree

By Jeff Wicks - 16 November 2018 - 13:13
Police in Durban shot and killed a man who was suspected to be part of a gang that had hijacked a minibus taxi.
Image: 123RF/ prathaan

The swift reaction of policemen halted a crime spree by a gang of four men‚ one of whom was shot and killed‚ on Durban’s North Beach promenade on Thursday night.

Sources said the men hijacked a minibus taxi in the city centre‚ then travelled to Durban's lower Marine Parade.

Once on Durban’s Golden Mile‚ they robbed people at gunpoint. When police officers responded‚ a shootout ensued‚ with one of the gunmen felled on the promenade.

Another man ran into the surf but was caught by officers who flooded the beachfront. Two others escaped on foot.

Divers from the police’s search and rescue unit have returned to the scene of the shooting to search the shoreline and seabed for evidence.

